Jasper man arrested on OWI charges late Sunday evening.

Jasper police department responded to a report of a verbal domestic on Wagner st in jasper at around 8:07 pm Tuesday Evening.

Upon investigation, the male subject identified as 39-year-old Brandon J Wilkie was determined to be intoxicated and admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

Wilkie also admitted driving to the residence shortly before the officer’s arrival.

Wilkie was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of OWI and OWI Endangerment.