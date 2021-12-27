Another Jasper man was arrested early this morning on OWI charges.

The jasper police dept conducted a traffic stop at around 1:09 am this morning. The driver identified as 40-year-old Ryan Long was determined to be impaired.

After conducting field testing and a chemical test, it was determined that the driver was under the influence of narcotics.

Long was lodged in the Dubois county security center with charges of OWI, OWI endangerment, and given citations for failing to stop at a stop sign and operating without insurance.