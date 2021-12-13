JASPER® Names Weinzapfel Manufacturing Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has named Matt Weinzapfel Executive VP of Manufacturing and Chief Operating Officer for the company.

Weinzapfel’s duties will be to oversee all manufacturing divisions and support services, including Sourcing, New Product Development, Quality, Parts Stores and Conveyance, Production Control, Distribution, Indiana Tool, and Die Maintenance, and Logistics. Matt will also continue to lead the Gas and Diesel Engine Divisions.

“We are excited to have Matt leading all of our manufacturing and manufacturing support areas,” said JASPER President, Zach Bawel. “Matt’s cross-functional background within JASPER helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our Executive Leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines and Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future.”

Weinzapfel began his career at JASPER in May of 1994, working in branch auditing and accounting for four years. After that, Weinzapfel spent five years as general manager of JASPER’s Crawford County operations. Weinzapfel later spent three years as general manager of Gas and Diesel Engine operations for the Jasper and Crawford facilities, two years as a member of the JASPER Production System, and was Diesel Division manager for three years.

“Matt brought his unique skill set to our Executive Committee the last eleven years as our VP of the Engine Divisions,” said JASPER Chairman/CEO, Doug Bawel.

“It has been a blessing to be a part of this organization for the past 27 years and witness the creation and growth of our ESOP,” said Weinzapfel. “It is exciting to see the tremendous growth in our remanufacturing businesses, as well as expansion of the JASPER Holdings, Inc. family of companies through acquisitions. I appreciate the opportunity to work with all of our Associate-Owners to make JASPER the Company of Choice for our future Associates, and the Brand of Choice for our Customers.”