Jasper watercolor artist Myra Schuetter Exhibit at Tyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Jasper Community Arts with support from Hoffman Office Supply will present the work of Jasper watercolor artist Myra Schuetter for the months of January and February at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Myra Schuetter’s solo exhibition will be on display from January 6th through February 20th, 2022. First Thursday Reception will take place on Thursday, January 6th from 5:00-7:00 pm. A gallery talk by Schuetter will begin at 5:30pm. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to Schuetter’s solo exhibit, the following activities will also take place:

January 7 from 8:15 am-noon, JHS art students, gallery discussion, and workshop

January 8 from 10:30-11:30 am, Mornings with Myra for kids and adults

January 10 from 1:00-2:30pm, Homeschool Connections; gallery talk & discussion

January 22, another morning with Myra, 10:30-11:30 am

February 5, the last Mornings with Myra, 10:30-11:30 am

February 9, from 11:30 to 1:00, Brown Bag Lunch in the gallery

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, please call 812-482-3070. Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. JCA is supported in part by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.