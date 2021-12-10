Jasper Woman arrested for Identify Theft

A Jasper woman was arrested for identity theft at around 10:57 pm on Thursday.

The Jasper Police Department was notified of possible identity theft. Upon investigation, Nevi Esther Hernandez was found to have used the identity of another female to obtain a job at Jasper Group, including using falsified government documents.

Nevi was located at a Jasper Group plant location on 12th Avenue.

Nevi was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and lodged and charged with Nevi Esther Hernandez was charged with Identity Deception (Level 6 Felony) and Counterfeit Government Issued Identification (Class A Misdemeanor).