Jasper Woman Arrested on OWI.

A Jasper woman was arrested on OWI charges Monday night.

The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle that was driving with no tire northbound on Saint Charles from 2nd Street at around 9 pm Sunday evening

The vehicle was driving slowly on the wheel rim which resulted in sparks and damage to multiple roadways.

By following the damage to the roadways’, officers with the Jasper Police Department tracked the vehicle to Apple Blossom Lane and Maple Street. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Maria Rocha.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Rocha was impaired. Rocha tested .08 on a certified chemical test and was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with criminal mischief, OWI, and OWI endangerment.