John Howard Bye

John was born on , 1943 to John H. Bye Sr. and Helen Deen Bye at New Albany, Indiana and entered his eternal home on , 2021 at Kindred Hospital, Louisville, KY after a lengthy illness with Covid.

John graduated from Salem High School in 1962. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Army in 1967-68. He also graduated from Asbury University in 1973. He served his first church for seven years at the Harriett Missionary Church at Harriett, Ohio. John also served as pastor for twenty-two years at Highfill Chapel General Baptist Church, Taswell, IN.

He was united in marriage for fifty-two years to Lois Ann Brubeck Bye on , 1969. To this union tow children were born, Stephen Wayne Bye (Becky) of Evansville, Indiana and Evelyn Grace Embry (Josh) of Ramsey, Indiana. Besides his two children, his is survived by one grandson, Braeden Embry of Ramsey, Indiana; one brother J.D. Bye of Lexington, Indiana; and one siter, Joann Dill of Lakeland, Georgia.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother Charles Bye.

John was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, pastor, and a true compassionate friend to all who knew him. Although John will be greatly missed by his family and friends, we are most thankful that God allowed each of us to have been touched by John’s gentle and compassionate life.

Funeral services for John Bye will be held on , 2021 at 11:00 am Highfill Chapel General Baptist Church, Taswell, Indiana, with visitation from 9:00 am until service time.

Visitation will be on , 2021 at Denbo Funeral Home, IN in English, IN from 2:00 pm till 8:00 pm.

Rev. Enoch Sirois and Rev. Joe Crowe will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow at Highfill Chapel Cemetery.

