John J. Schwenk, age 79 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:41 am on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana on December 2, 1942 to Rufus and Marie (Burger) Schwenk. He married Bonnie Moeller on September 8, 1966 in Holy Family Catholic Church.

He served in the Indiana Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post #147.

John owned and operated Schwenk Dental Lab in Jasper for 53 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed golf, fishing, IU Basketball, going to the grandkid’s activities and sporting events, drinking coffee at Headquarters in the mornings, and spending time with friends and family at Beaver Lake.

Surviving are his wife Bonnie Schwenk of Jasper, three sons, Brad Schwenk (Shara), Ireland, Alan Schwenk (Jayme), Jasper, and Phil Schwenk (Jami), Jasper, ten grandchildren, one sister, Sue Schum, Ireland, and three brothers, Sam Schwenk (Shelly), Ireland, Rich Schwenk, Ireland, and Donnie Schwenk (Bonnie), Ireland.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, Kenny Schwenk.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John J. Schwenk will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Masks are strongly recommended for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

