Juanita Rose Leibering, age 89, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born April 6, 1932, in Selvin, Indiana, to Roy and Helen (Cox) Buse; and married Truman D. Leibering on January 28, 1956, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Juanita retired as a housekeeper from the Dutchman Inn; and was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Leibering; her parents; one stepson, Jan A. Leibering; one sister, Annabelle Abel; one brother, Edwin Buse; and one grandson, Zachary King.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathleen J. (Alan) King of Huntingburg, Karen A. (Ned) Kennerk of Ft. Wayne, Jill R. (Doug) Young of Princeton and Judy L. (Geoffrey) Kendall of French Lick; three sisters, Virginia Underwood, Carolyn and Eloise Sparrow, all of Huntingburg; three brothers, Ray, Jerry and Roger Buse, all of Holland; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Juanita Rose Leibering will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to the Zach King Memorial Scholarship through the Dubois County Foundation.