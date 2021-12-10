Kelly Clauss’ display in ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum

The Rotary Club of Jasper unveiled Kelly Clauss’ display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on December 9, 2021, at their weekly meeting. Kelly is the 2021 ATHENA recipient. Her display will join those of all previous recipients in the ATHENA exhibit. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), and Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019). In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic but the club recognized “The Essential Worker”.

The ATHENA program was founded in 1982 by Martha Mayhood. ATHENA International is a non-profit organization that seeks to support, develop, and honor women leaders. The program inspires women to reach their full potential and strives to create balance in leadership worldwide. Supporting, honoring, and developing women leaders are the foundations of the ATHENA Leadership Models, developed through a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The model identifies eight distinct attributes that are reflective of women’s contributions to leadership: Authentic Self, Relationships, Giving Back, Collaboration, Courageous Acts, Learning, Fierce Advocacy, and Celebration & Joy. These personal traits combined with the strongest aspects of traditional leadership—taking risks, assertiveness, and hard work—prepare women to be successful leaders in the 21st century.

Kelly currently serves as VP Medical Practice Services at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. In addition to Kelly Clauss’ 25+ year career in healthcare leadership, she has been active in the community. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a member of Precious Blood Church. Kelly was appointed by the Governor to serve as a Board member for Vincennes University in 2019 and serves as the VP of the Vincennes University, Jasper Campus, Foundation Board. She volunteers her time and talents to SOAR, Ronald McDonald House in Evansville, The Partnership for Excellence and is a Heartmath Trainer.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00-4:00 p.m. Closed on Monday. The Dubois County Museum is a local nonprofit organization committed to the collection, preservation, and interpretation of historical artifacts and information important to the citizens of the county. It is in Jasper at 2704 N. Newton Street (US231).

The 2022 ATHENA event will be on August 18, 2022, at the Huntingburg Event Center. The deadline for Nominations will be May 1, 2022.

Club of Jasper and the 2022 ATHENA Banquet, follow the Rotary Club of Jasper on Facebook.

