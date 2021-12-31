Not feeling well or knowing others not feeling well. This is not the time to self-diagnose.

Learn the hallmarks of common illnesses and how they differ from COVID-19, so you can take the appropriate action. The problem is, many symptoms are similar to other illnesses, and the only way to know is to get tested or call your doctor or telemedicine.

COVID-19 is an extremely contagious respiratory illness caused by a type of coronavirus. The hallmarks of COVID are loss of taste and smell in the absence of nasal congestion, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and muscle aches. Other potential symptoms can be sore throat, diarrhea, congestion, runny nose, chills, shivering, headache, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Keep in mind that some infected people don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19, but are still contagious.

The flu or influenza is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the influenza A, B, or C virus. The U.S. flu season typically lasts from October to March, but flu is present year-round. The hallmarks of the flu are fever, muscle aches, and cough. Other potential symptoms include Sore throat, diarrhea, congestion, runny nose, chills, shivering, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite. The difference between the flu and COVID is the flu usually does not cause shortness of breath.

The common cold is an upper respiratory infection that can be caused by any of hundreds of different viruses including coronaviruses or rhinoviruses. It’s usually mild and resolves within a week. Symptoms are congestion, runny nose, cough, and sore throat. Other potential symptoms of the common cold are fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. The difference between a cold and COVID-19 is that cold does not cause shortness of breath, body aches, chills, or loss of appetite, and it usually doesn’t cause fever.

So, you don’t feel well…what you should do? Don’t be a hero and try to tough out an illness. Call your doctor or telemedicine to report any concerning symptoms, especially those of COVID-19 or the flu. You may need a test and treatment.