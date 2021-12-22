Linda L. Frehim, age 76, of Birdseye, passed away at 4:14 p.m., on December 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born March 13, 1945, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Vaniel and Virginia (Bauer) Blair; and married Eugene Frehim on March 19, 1983, in Munster, IN. Linda graduated from Sterling College with an associate’s degree; and was a member of the Birdseye Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, traveling, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Frehim, who passed away on June 18, 2007; and one brother, Vaniel Blair.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura (Josh) Cooper and Rebecca (fiancé, John Carter) Frehim, both of Birdseye; one son, Robert Jonquet of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren, Samantha (Brady) Cunningham, Andrew, Amanda and Madison Jonquet, Alice Frehim, Aria, Audrey and Adele Huff and Preston Frehim; and by three great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Brooklyn and Maverick.

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com