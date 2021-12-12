Lois C. Lechner, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Lois was born on January 30, 1937, to John and Pauline (Singer) Katterhenry. She married Robert “Boob” Lechner on June 7, 1985. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2004.

She was a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg, Indiana, until it closed, and then worked until retirement at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She was a member of the Jasper Moose, Eagles of Huntingburg, and the V.F.W. and American Legion Auxiliaries.

Lois enjoyed playing cards and was a member of many card clubs. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of many leagues, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, John Scott Sibrel, Huntingburg, IN, and Sarah J. McKnight, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Zachary Sibrel, Brooke Patty, Byron “B.J.” Caldemeyer, and Theresa McKnight, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Joan Surheinrich, Huntingburg, IN, and Jean (Nick) Dilger, Ferdinand, IN, and one brother, David “Butch” (Kay) Katterhenry, Huntingburg, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is her companion, Charles Durcholz.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.