Marcella F. Stevens, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Marcella was born in Washington, Indiana, on August 15, 1960, to Lewis and Wanda (Barnes) Roller. She married Michael Stevens on April 27, 2014, in St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana.

She was a 1979 graduate of Shoals High School.

She worked at Versteel for several years.

Marcella was a member of St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois.

She was a big animal lover and an advocate of the local and national Humane Societies. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and watching them play sports.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Stevens, Jasper, Indiana, three sons, Kyle (Emily) Mullins, Jasper, IN, Christopher (Kesha) Mullins, Jasper, IN, Robert (Ashley) Stevens, Loogootee, IN, seven grandchildren, one sister, Phyllis Mullins, Loogootee, IN, and two brothers, Alan Roller, Loogootee, IN, and Roger Roller, Loogootee, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother-in-law, Robert Mullins.

A funeral service for Marcella F. Stevens will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC, the ALS Association, or the Dubois County Humane Society.

