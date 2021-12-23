Martin “Leon” King, 84, of English, IN passed away at his home on , 2021.

He was born on , 1936 to Earl King and Ruby (Fisher) King in Bruceville, IN.

Leon loved his family, especially his grandbabies, his kids and his wife Nancy. He retired from Local 181 Operators Union and loved farming, tractors and working with cattle. Leon was a very devoted son to his parents and took his mother to lunch every . He had many friends that he loved to travel with and to find new places to go eat out.

Preceding Leon in death are his parents, his son Jamey Christopher King and his siblings; Howard King, David King, Linda Eickelberger and Diane Gilliatt.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy (Bennett) King, his daughter Deidra (Charlie) Shelton, grandchildren; Brandi Norman, Tiffany Jones Austin Howell, great-grandchild Gunner Norman, 5 great-grandchildren on the way, and siblings; Ronnie King, Larry King and Danny King.

Funeral service will be , 2021 at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home and on from 9:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Albert Madden will burial to follow at English Cemetery.

