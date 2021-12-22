Mary Banet, 98, formally of English, IN passed away at Meadow View Health and Rehab in Salem on , 2021.

She was born to the late Charles Baumgartle and Lola (Farnsley) Baumgartle on in New Albany, IN.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Robert (Bob) Banet who she was married to for more than 77 years. Her brothers, Leroy Baumgartle and Jack Baumgartel.

Mary is survived by her children, a son, Bob (Thelma) Banet, a daughter Mona (Randall) Bondenbender4 grandchildren, 2 of which she helped raise. Bobby (Cheri) Banet, Mona (Timmy) Martin, Dennis (Sandie) Fisher, and Robert (Christy) Fisher. 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren. Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her garden and canning the fruits of her labor. Mary also enjoyed taking motorcycle trips and continued doing it well into her eighties. Cremation was chosen and there will be no service. Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com Arrangements for Mrs. Mary Banet have been entrusted to Dillman-Green Funeral Home