Carl E. “Sonny” Thompson, age 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:05 a.m., on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 3, 1942, in Corydon, Indiana, to Raymond H. and Velva L. (Greer) Thompson; and married Carolyn J. Laney on January 29, 1971, at Wesley Chapel in Harrison County. Carl worked at the Lake Rudolph Campground and RV Resort; was a member of the Huntingburg Fraternal Order of Eagles and Huntingburg United Methodist Church; was a veteran of the United States Army; and served on the board for the Historic Maple Grove Foundation. He enjoyed woodworking and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Thompson, who passed away on September 18, 2013; and his parents.

He is survived by three sons, Jeff Thompson of Charlestown, Ind., Scott (Amanda) Thompson of Huntingburg, Ind. and Donald Fitzgerald of Kansas; five siblings, Violet Heishman of Corydon, Ind., Margaret Pate and Sandra (Gary) Eiler both of Mauckport, Ind., Forest (Nancy) Thompson of Guston, Kentucky and Billy (Loretta) Thompson of Elizabeth, Ind.; by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sonny Thompson will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail. Pastor David Chinn will officiate at the service.