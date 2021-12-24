Memorial Hospital is sharing a Peak behind the Curtain

In an effort to help the communities we serve understand the current COVID-19 surge, hospital staff is sharing “a peek behind the curtain.”

The monoclonal antibodies used to treat COVID-19 through infusion or IM injections are in short supply across the region, throughout Indiana and nationwide. The Indiana State Department of Health recommends prioritizing monoclonal antibody treatments for those who are at greatest risk of developing severe disease, based on risk factors identified by the CDC. Because of expected increasing demands and limited supply, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is advising everyone to NOT rely on this treatment in place of the COVID-19 vaccination.

As of December 21, 2021, 85.7% of COVID-19 inpatients (18 patients) were unvaccinated. Covid-19 vaccines are safe, and they remain the most effective tool available to fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Covid-19 vaccines are available for anyone age 5 years and older at no cost. To schedule a vaccine, visit www.ourshot.in.gov.

As of December 21, 2021, 14.3% of COVID-19 inpatients (3 patients) were vaccinated. All three of these patients were eligible to receive a booster. If you are fully vaccinated and eligible for your booster, visit www.ourshot.in.gov to schedule.

We are asking you to return back to the methods that have been known to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Wear a mask while indoors Social distance Avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated areas Wash your hands frequently with soap and water Stay home if you are not feeling well.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

NEVER delay care for emergent issues such as chest pain, stroke symptoms, and cancer. Delaying care can have life-altering consequences.

Masks are required at all Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center locations. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center continues to take precautions to keep patients, patient families, and hospital caregivers safe.