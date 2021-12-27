Memorial Hospital Offering Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group

Stroke care doesn’t end when you leave the hospital. Many stroke survivors and their caregivers experience a range of emotions as they adjust back to normal daily activities. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, in conjunction with the University of Louisville Health, is offering a new, FREE support group where stroke survivors and their family/caregivers can talk openly with others who share similar experiences.

The first support group will be held on Tuesday, January 25th, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Medical Arts Building Conference Center located at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper. The support group will be held monthly. Pre-registration is not required to attend.

For more information about the Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group, please call Mary Jo Eaton Calhoun, BSN, RN, Telemedicine Services, at 812-996-6364, or Brandie Beck, RN, Neuroscience Nurse Coordinator, at 812-996-5912 or. You can also e-mail questions or comments to strokesupport@mhhcc.org.