Sherri Ann Bohnert, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Sherri was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 10, 1958, to Donald and Ruth (Winkler) Stilwell.

Sherri was a 1976 graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked at Forest Products until she could no longer work due to health problems.

She enjoyed spending time and playing with her great grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Leonard Bohnert, Jasper, IN, Shaun Stillwell, who Sherri raised as a son after his mother’s death, one grandson, Jordan (Staci) Ahrens, Holland, IN, two great granddaughters, Willow and Luna Ahrens, her mother, Ruth (Joseph) Buechler, Jasper, IN, one sister Renee Stilwell, Jasper, IN, one brother Billie Stilwell, Huntingburg, IN, one step-brother, Joe Dee (Connie) Buechler, Holland, IN.

Preceding her in death are one son, Timothy Bohnert, her father, Donald Stilwell, one great grandson, Zane Ahrens, two sisters, Sheila Stilwell, Barbara Stilwell, and grandparents, Cecil and Irene Winkler, and Roy and Mildred Stilwell.

Private services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.