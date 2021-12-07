Stanley Piwowarczyk Jr., of Dale, passed away on November 21st at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville. Stanley was born May 8, 1937 in Hammond to Stanley and Helen (Marek) Piwowarczyk. Stanley was a retired steelworker. He enjoyed playing drums and visiting his grandkids and concerts.

Stanley is survived by two daughters, Pamela Blessinger of Missouri and Kim (Lee) Sinclair of Dale; granddaughters, Rebecca and Gina Sinclair; grandsons, Craig Sinclair, Joshua, Jacob and Dillon DeJarnette; great-grandchildren, Stella and Steven Sinclair Sinclair II and Sabastian Holemurry; three brothers, Thomas, William and Frank Piwowarczyk; one sister, Mary Ann Hitlet. Stanley was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Sinclair.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 10th at 10:00 AM CT in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale. Visitation will be Friday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com