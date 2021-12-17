Milinda B. Hill, 60, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, December 15th, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born May 26, 1961 in Evansville to John and Pat (Wallace) Ryan. Milinda married Randy Sturgeon on June 29, 1999. Milinda enjoyed crafts, gardening, her dogs and caring for people in need.

She was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Milinda is survived by her husband, Randy; five sons, Matt (Jessica) Hill and Luke Hill all of Evansville, Shawn Sturgeon of Jasper, Clayton Harris of St. Louis and Jarrod Farris of Oregon; a daughter, Kendra Sturgeon of Evansville; her mother, Pat Ryan of Evansville; a sister, Mickey (Bob) Effinger of Wadesville; one brother, Mike (Barbara) Ryan of Evansville; four grandchildren. Milinda was preceded in death by her father, John Ryan.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 21st at 11:00 AM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will Tuesday, December 21st from 9:00 AM ET until time of services at the funeral home.

