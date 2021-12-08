Mitchell Man arrested on drug charges

In October of 2021, the Indiana State Police received information that Nathan B. Anderson, 33 years old of Mitchell, was involved in dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in, and around, Lawrence County. On October 21st, Troopers learned that Anderson was in possession of methamphetamine and was traveling to sell it. Trooper Chance Humphrey located Anderson operating a passenger car and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of SR 37 and SR 60 West. During the stop, Trp. Humphrey asked Anderson to exit his vehicle. As Anderson exited, a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine fell out of his pant leg onto the ground. A field test indicated the substance was methamphetamine and the total weight was just over 14 grams.

A further investigation followed, eventually leading to ISP requesting an arrest warrant on Anderson. This arrest warrant was issued on December 2nd. On December 7th, Trp. Humphrey and Sgt. Greg Day located Anderson at his residence on Woodville Road. Anderson was arrested without incident and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail for the following charges,

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Over 10 Grams of Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony)