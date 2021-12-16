OFS is collecting donations to help Kentucky Tornado Victims.

OFS has started a supply drive with various local churches and are collecting donations that will be delivered Monday, December 20th to help Kentucky families on their way to recovery. Drop off locations of the OFS donation trailer are at:

-Styline Logistics, 1008 Styline Dr in Huntingburg, Now through Saturday, December 18th at 3:30 pm.

and – St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 313 N Washington St, in Huntingburg, running Saturday, December 18th at 4 pm to Sunday, December 19th at 4 pm.

Additional donation drop-off locations include – Holland Methodist Church, 205 2nd Ave, in Holland. Please place in the covered area, pick up is every evening by 6 pm.

Now through Friday, December 17th.

Also – St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 313 N Washington St, in Huntingburg. Please take items to the activity center behind the church.

Thursday, December 16th, and Friday, December 17th from 7 am – 5 pm. Saturday, December 18th from 7 am – 6:30 pm. Sunday, December 19th from 7 am – 1 pm.

If you are interested in donating to the OFS supply drive, here is a list of items still needed to help those who were affected and find relief:

– All sizes of clothing (Must be new: socks, pants, shirts, jackets, etc)

– Towels + washcloths

– Blankets, sleeping bags, pillows

– Air mattress/sleeping pads

– Propane heaters and propane

– Shampoo, conditioner, body wash

– Feminine hygiene items

– Toothbrush + toothpaste

– Deodorant

– Diapers, baby wipes, baby food, formula

– Phone chargers / portable chargers

– Batteries + flashlights

– Reusable water bottles

– Cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, wet wipes

– Bag + backpacks

– Forks, spoons, knives, plates, bowls, + can openers

– individual snack items (chips, cereal, granola bars, PB crackers, etc)

– Bread, peanut butter, jelly, pop tarts

– Juice boxes, Gatorade, bottled water

OFS thanks you in advance for donating to the Kentucky Tornado Relief Supply Drive to help support Kentucky tornado victims.