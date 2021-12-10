Olga M. “Boots” Prior, age 83 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2021, at home.

Boots was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on May 12, 1938, to Raymond and Lorena (Denning) Wessel. She married Daniel J. Prior on January 5, 1957, in St. Ferdinand Church. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2001.

In her earlier years, Boots worked for the Jasper Glove Company. She was co-owner of Priors Jewelry and retired as part-owner of D n O Cleaning.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Jasper Moose, and the American Legion.

She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are two daughters; Yvonne (Terry) Wigand, Jasper, IN, Lisa (Richard) Pearson, Velpen, IN, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters; Mary Ann Kippenbrock, Jasper, IN and Jane (Rex) Rexing, Rockhill, SC, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one son, Daniel Jacob Jr. who died in infancy, one daughter, Donna Matheis, three brothers; Albert John Wessel, Raymond “Sonny” Wessel and Thomas Wessel, one sister, Ruth Steggemoller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Olga M. “Boots” Prior will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

