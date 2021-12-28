Only 8.2 percent of Indiana households are unable to effectively quarantine.. that’s according to a new study from the Smartest Dollar looking at the U.S. states where residents are unable to effectively quarantine. The CDC recommends that people infected with COVID-19 self-isolate at home and stay in a specific “sick room” and use a separate bathroom if possible. However, many American households do not have enough rooms or amenities to quarantine effectively. In fact, it’s estimated that at least 11.5 million households—or 13.1% of multi-person households—are unable to effectively quarantine due to not having enough bedrooms, a full kitchen, or complete plumbing in their homes. Researchers ranked states according to the percentage of multi-person households without the space or facilities needed to effectively quarantine an individual.

For the purpose of this analysis, the ability to effectively quarantine means having complete plumbing, a full kitchen, and enough bedrooms to isolate an individual without forcing the remaining household members to sleep with more than two people in a bedroom. The analysis found that 8.2% of multi-person households in Indiana are unable to quarantine. Out of all U.S. states, Indiana has the 14th smallest percentage of households that lack the space and amenities needed to effectively quarantine.