Perry Central Schools Lockdown Friday

Friday morning there was a rumor that a school shooting would take place at Perry Central. Perry Central Schools immediately called law enforcement who responded quickly. Lockdown protocol was put into place. Indiana State Police, along with Conservation Officers, Perry County and City law enforcement officials maintained a heavy presence in Perry County due to the threats made against Perry Central schools.

Officers on site searched the school and grounds while others investigated the source of the rumor. Ultimately, it started with a comment being overheard at a gas station and then embellished and repeated until it resulted in a 911 call. Perry Central Schools noted they are grateful for the quick police response and investigation. And are grateful that the caring staff at the school kept the children safe and secure while the investigation was being completed.