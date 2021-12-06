Purdue Extension-Dubois County is accepting charitable contributions to use for programming materials and supplies. The function of Purdue Extension is non-formal, research-based education directed toward helping people seize opportunities of a lifetime and solve life’s biggest challenges. To do this, Purdue Extension-Dubois County (PE-DC) relies upon grant funding and donations to create a variety of free or low-cost educational programs serving youth, families, seniors, and agri-businesses. Funds donated to Dubois County Extension are used entirely for programming in Dubois County. Contributions can be made at the Purdue Extension-Dubois County office in Jasper, IN, or securely online.

Purdue Extension aims to enhance lives and livelihoods throughout Dubois County in a meaningful and accessible way. Without financial support, PE-DC would have to pass all of the cost of print materials and supplies along to the participants. Having more money to do programming will allow the service to think bigger and create an impact within the health and businesses of Dubois County. Programming by Purdue Extension is offered all year-round serving youth through positive skill-building activities such as 4-H; agri-businesses through farm management and certification programs; and the health of the community through nutrition, parenting, and financial management classes. They are always providing education to the community and continually planning for the next big thing.

Donations are accepted in any amount and can be made in person as cash or check at the extension office located at 1482 Executive Blvd, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546. Checks are accepted by mail at the office or make a donation securely online at https://bit.ly/Give2PurdueExtDubois. Information is available via the Dubois County Extension website: https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/index.html and on their social media platforms. You are encouraged to think about Purdue Extension in Dubois County as you consider your charitable contributions for 2021. More information is available by calling the office at 812-482-1782.