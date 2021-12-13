Purdue Extension invites you to join 4-H and participate in several 4-H experiences in December and January.

Join us on December 16th for some holiday family fun. We will have gingerbread houses, holiday suncatchers, and binary code ornaments! Cookies By Adria will be providing holiday cookies with decorating supplies! No reservations are required but limited supplies are available. Need assistance with 4-H enrollment? Come out and we can assist you with that! The Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds is located at 4157 S State Road 162, Huntingburg, six miles south of Jasper. We will be following federal, state, and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19 on the day of the events.

Youth in grades K-12 are invited to join us on January 3rd at the Dubois Branch Library for some 4-H fun! We will do activities including how to decode secret messages and learn about how computers talk. Join us from 1 pm – 3 pm for some interactive activities! Need help getting your child enrolled in 4-H? We can help you with that!

Interested in signing up for 4-H? It is not too late. Experience 4-H YOUR way by enjoying spark clubs, workshops, camps, trips, and more! Sign up now at v2.4honline.com to get the most out of YOUR 4-H experience.

Need an idea for gifts this year? Give the gift of 4-H! A 4-H gift will open a full year of experiences including spark clubs, workshops, camps, trips, and more! Sign them up at v2.4honline.com.