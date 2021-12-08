Rev. Conrad Lee Higdon 87, of Santa Claus, died December 5, at his home in Santa Claus, IN.
Conrad was born March 20, 1934 in Evansville, IN to Ezra and Dorothy (Nicholson) Higdon. After attending the United Theological Seminary, he graduated with a Masters in Theology, and served at various Methodist Churches in Indiana and Michigan. He was a member of Gentryville Masonic Lodge # 424 F. & A.M., Santa Claus Optimist Club, Santa Claus Senior Citizens and the Santa Claus United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Higdon, a Daughter in Law Danette Higdon, Step Sons Gregory Becker and Christopher (Gabrielle) Becker,
Step Daughter Jill (James) Becker Cole, a brother John (Jamie) Higdon, grandchildren Kevin Michael Higdon, Kourtney (Will) Radcliff, Abigail and Alex Cole, and a great grandson Weston Radcliff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Kevin Higdon and a brother, Michael Higdon.
A Funeral Service is planned for Friday December 10, 2021 at 11 AM CST at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church. Rev. Tim Ahlmeyer will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Friends may call on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 4 – 6 PM CST at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church, there will a Masonic Memorial Service at 6 PM CST conducted by Gentryville Masonic Lodge 424. F. & A.M.
Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.
