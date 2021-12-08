Rev. Conrad Lee Higdon 87, of Santa Claus, died , at his home in Santa Claus, IN.

Conrad was born , 1934 in Evansville, IN to Ezra and Dorothy (Nicholson) Higdon. After attending the United Theological Seminary, he graduated with a Masters in Theology, and served at various Methodist Churches in Indiana and Michigan. He was a member of Gentryville Masonic Lodge # 424 F. & A.M., Santa Claus Optimist Club, Santa Claus Senior Citizens and the Santa Claus United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Higdon, a Daughter in Law Danette Higdon, Step Sons Gregory Becker and Christopher (Gabrielle) Becker,

Step Daughter Jill (James) Becker Cole, a brother John (Jamie) Higdon, grandchildren Kevin Michael Higdon, Kourtney (Will) Radcliff, Abigail and Alex Cole, and a great grandson Weston Radcliff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Kevin Higdon and a brother, Michael Higdon.

A Funeral Service is planned for , 2021 at 11 AM CST at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church. Rev. Tim Ahlmeyer will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Friends may call on , 2021 from 4 – 6 PM CST at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church, there will a Masonic Memorial Service at 6 PM CST conducted by Gentryville Masonic Lodge 424. F. & A.M.