Ribbon-Cutting for new addition at the Ferdinand Community Center

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the dedication for the new addition to the Ferdinand Community Center.

Drinks and refreshments will begin at 5:30 pm EST with the ribbon-cutting ceremony following at 6:30 pm EST on December 3, at 1710 Community Drive, Ferdinand, IN 47532.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves businesses of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for our members.

For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit duboiscountychamber.com .