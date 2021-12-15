Robert G. Lange, age 69, of Huntingburg, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.

He was born September 18, 1952, in Huntingburg, Indiana. Bob worked as an upholsterer; was an Indian Motorcycle enthusiast; and enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, cooking, and traveling. He was preceded in death by one son, Adam Lange; his mother, Rosemary (Chappell) Lange; and step-father, Herbert Freson.

He is survived by four sisters, Vicky (Steve) Wagner of Huntingburg, Pat (Dan) Gehlhausen of Celestine, Barb (Tom) Hall of Holland, and Dee Schmett of La Quinta, California; one grandson, Jayden Tanner of Huntingburg; by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Robert Lange will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.S.T., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Fr. Anthony Govind officiating. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18th, at St. Henry Church Cemetery in St. Henry, Indiana.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Thursday, the day of the funeral. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com