Roger A. Wehr, age 72, of Velpen, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at home.

Roger was born in Washington, Indiana, on June 15, 1949, to Eugene and Ardella (Gehlhausen) Wehr. He married Carol Stenftenagel on December 8, 1973, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1967 graduate of Ireland High School and a United States Army Veteran, who served during Vietnam.

He was the owner of Wehr Construction and Masonry and continued to work in construction until his retirement, with his son, who took over the business.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and a lifetime member of both the V.F.W Post #673 and American Legion Post #147.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Sheepshead, hobby farming with his Oliver tractors, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Wehr, Velpen, IN, two children, Josh (Michelle) Wehr, Ireland, IN, Erin (Darrin) Whaley, Ireland, IN, four grandchildren, Brailyn and Mason Whaley and Layn and Layton Wehr, four sisters, Marilyn Bueltel, Jasper, IN, Carolyn Blemker, Orlando, FL, Brenda (Phil) Helmerich, Huntingburg, IN, Judy (John) Jefferies, Ireland, IN, and two brothers, Jerry (Darlene) Wehr, West Lafayette, IN, and Scott Wehr, Henry, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roger Wehr will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military rites in the back of church after the Mass.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.