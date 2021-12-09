Saint Meinrad Archabbey receives Wellness Award

The results of the American Heart Association 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced and Saint Meinrad Archabbey achieved national gold recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health and well-being for its workforce.

Saint Meinrad is one of more than 450 organizations nationwide that completed the Index assessment this year, evaluating the time period of July 31, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Of the organizations that completed the Index assessment, nearly all earned gold (43%), silver (31%) or bronze (19%) status. Only 11 Indiana organizations were recognized.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey, located in St. Meinrad, IN, is a Benedictine monastery founded in 1854. The monks operate a Seminary and School of Theology, guest house and retreat program, Abbey Caskets, CareNotes and a gift shop. More than 180 people are employed by the Archabbey.

The American Heart Association’s Index is a web-based scorecard that evaluates the overall quality and comprehensiveness of a company’s workplace health program through a combination of best practices and a snapshot of a company’s collective employee heart health.