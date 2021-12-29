Schnucks has announced they will donate $125,000 to help tornado victims.

This is all thanks to Schnucks’ week-long “Round up at the register” campaign.

The campaign allowed customers to choose to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar. Schnucks customers donated more than $113,000 and a Schnucks’ corporate donation brought the total to $125,000.

Official say the campaign ended on Dec. 19.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts for those impacted by the tornadoes earlier this month.