Sharon Himsel, 81, died at home with her husband by her side on , 2021 at 6:28 AM. Sharon was born in Washington, Indiana on , 1940 to Charles and Mildred (Singleton) Perkins. After graduating from Dubois High School, she married Delbert “Junie” Himsel on , 1959. She is survived by her husband of 62 years and daughters Julie (Lou) Williams, Oolitic, IN, Amy (Matt) Radecki, Culver City, CA, and sons Scott (Jane Ann) Himsel, Indianapolis, IN and Jonathan (Carol) Himsel, Prattville, AL. Also surviving are grandchildren Amanda and Darcee Berg, Grant Ebert, Sadie and Theodore Radecki, and a great-grandchild, Breccan Berg, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Kalb of Ft. Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Judy and Charlene, brother George, sister-in-law Hazel Sendelweck, and stepfather Norman Troutman. Sharon is also survived by wonderful health care providers: Libby Rudolph, Mary Tucker, Marilyn Sheldon and Donna Bleemel.

Sharon was a Charter Member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, a founding member of the Ireland Historical Society, and a member of the Dubois County Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Sharon was also a member and former President of the Music and Arts Coterie Club.

Sharon, most of all, loved her family. She also loved local history and participating in the community. Sharon served many positions in her church, and she researched and wrote the history of the Lutheran Church in Dubois County. She was a 16-year member of the Dubois County Contractual Library. Sharon worked in the collections department of the Dubois County Museum for a number of years. She also compiled the history of the Singleton family. Sharon and Junie wrote the Georg Himsel family history book and the Bicentennial Book of the 200 year history of Ireland, Indiana.

In addition to her work as a homemaker and local historian, Sharon maintained business records for the family farm and served in accounting positions for Jasper Seating Company, Hilary Blessinger, and Speedmart, Inc., She also oversaw the computer lab at the Jasper Middle School. Her first job was at J.J. Newberry in Jasper.

Over the years, she has enjoyed ceramics, tennis, bowling, playing piano, refinishing furniture, playing cards, singing, and reading. Most recently, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and talking and FaceTiming with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Sharon’s death was attributed to a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a neurodegenerative brain disease. Sharon donated her brain to advance research on this unusual disease.

Sharon’s wake will be from 9-11 am with the funeral service following at 11 am in the Redeemer Lutheran Church on , 2021

Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery near Ireland. Becher and Kluesner are in charge of the arrangements.