Shelly G. Blair

Shelly G. Bair, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana passed away at 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Shelly was born in Columbia Township, Dubois County, Indiana on October 8, 1938, to Odes Gay and Alifair (Thompson) Anderson.

She was a 1956 graduate of Dubois High School.

She was a homemaker, worked for the Northeast Dubois school system, the Jasper Corporation, Wal-Mart and JC Penney Store.

She attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed reading and loved going to Bible Study Fellowship in Evansville, Indiana, which she attended for many years until her health no longer allowed her to do so.

Surviving are three daughters, Darla Talbert, Louisville, KY, Cynthia (Don) Terwiske, Dubois, IN, Kristi (Brian) Heeke, Celestine, IN, seven grandchildren, Kathryn Talbert, Benjamin (Courtney) Talbert, Jaima (Duane) Voegerl, Joel (Heather) Terwiske, Jenna (Danny) Brescher, Theo Heeke, Kendra (Logan) Whitley, 11 great grandchildren, Zoe Voegerl, Anzlee Voegerl, Liam Terwiske, Nora Terwiske, Emma Terwiske, Leo Brescher, Evelyn Brescher, Iris Brescher, Colton Talbert, Ava Rose Talbert, and Hudson Whitley, one brother Howard (JoAnna) Anderson, Jasper, IN, three sisters, Janice Webber, Normal, IL, Carolyn Bauer, Greenwood, IN, and Carmen Sue Perry, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, four sisters, Forsee Ervin, Faye McWilliams, Rose Jackson, and Brenda Hales, and six brothers-in-law, James Ervin, Frank Welton, D.C. “Mac” McWilliams, Thomas Webber, Pete Bauer, and George Perry.

A funeral service for Shelly G. Bair will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, in Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Cane Creek Cemetery in French Lick, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the church on Monday.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

