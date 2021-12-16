St. Meinrad Archabbey Christmas Services Times

With the holiday season approaching, all are welcome to pray with the Benedictine monks. Seating in the Archabbey Church is limited; however, the Christmas services will be live-streamed at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.

Here is the schedule of services. All times are Central Time.

Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24: The regular daily Mass will be at 7:30 a.m. Vespers will begin at 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m.

Christmas, Saturday, December 25: Mass of Christmas Day will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Feast of the Holy Family, Sunday, December 26: Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1: Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Epiphany of the Lord, Sunday, January 2: Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Mass is livestreamed each day in the Archabbey Church, at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and feast days. Vespers is livestreamed each day at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Saint Meinrad switchboard at 812-357-6611.