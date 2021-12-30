The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department will pick up Christmas Trees.

Posted By: Logan Troesch December 30, 2021

The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department will pick up Christmas trees for Huntingburg residents beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Future pickups will take place on Fridays, January 14; January 21; and January 28.

Christmas trees must be placed near the curb, and residents are required to call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 by Wednesday, January 26. This is for real Christmas trees only (not artificial).

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.

