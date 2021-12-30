The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department will pick up Christmas trees for Huntingburg residents beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Future pickups will take place on Fridays, January 14; January 21; and January 28.

Christmas trees must be placed near the curb, and residents are required to call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 by Wednesday, January 26. This is for real Christmas trees only (not artificial).

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.