The Ferdinand Community Center Ribbon Cutting

The Ferdinand Community center had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday December 3rd for a rededication of the Mobel Room addition.

Ferdinand Community Center board President Lee Begle had this to say about why there was a need for this addition.

Not only did they add to the inside, they also redid some of the landscaping, here is what Lee said about that.

Lee also what the benefits of having the Mobel room is.

The board used 14 contractors all together and the project was completed in about 6 months and has already been rented about 12 times.