The Indiana Department of Education have (IDOE) released the 2021 state graduation rates.

The Indiana Department of Education has (IDOE) released the 2021 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.69% of students in the Class of 2021 graduating.

These graduation rates correspond with research that shows that the academic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are substantial. According to research from IDOE and the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment, Inc., the academic impact ranges from moderate to significant across schools, academic subjects, and demographic groups. In response, IDOE launched several accelerated learning programs, which are still underway and will be joined by additional efforts planned for next year.

This year, nearly 40% of Hoosier students graduated with a Core 40 honors diploma (academic, technical or both) or an International Baccalaureate diploma. Additionally, more than 78% graduated without requiring a waiver from passing the Graduation Qualifying Exam – an increase of nearly two percentage points from 2019.

Due to differences between federal and state accountability equations and standards, IDOE also released 2021 federal graduation rates. In 2021, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 85.75%. More than 80% of Dubois County’s Class of 2021 graduated. The graduation rates for school corporations in Dubois county… The Greater Jasper Corporation was 92.5%, Northeast Dubois was 88.57%, Southeast Dubois was 93.98%, and Southwest Dubois was at 84.3%.. statewide graduation data can be found on the Indiana education departments website at www.in.gov/doe.

Barr-Reeve 100% graduation rate, Loogootee School corp. 88.41%, Shoals Community Schools had an 88.68% rate, North Daviess Community Schools was 98.61% Springs Valley School Corp was at 98.33% and Pike County School Corporation was at 87.5% statewide graduation data can be found on the Indiana education departments website at www.in.gov/doe.

Perry Central Community School Corp was 92.39%, Cannelton City Schools 86.11%, Tell City – Troy Township School Corporation was 92.05% statewide graduation data can be found on the Indiana education departments website at www.in.gov/doe.