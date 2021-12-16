The Jasper Middle School is pitching in to help those in the Mayfield, Kentucky Disaster relief project
On December 23rd and December 28th a crew from Jasper, including JMS teacher Brent Siebert & Community CHEW, are heading to Mayfield to help with disaster relief.
Students who want to donate are asked to bring in an average type storage tub/container with a lid. And fill it with the following items:
Washcloths/hand towels
Shampoo (travel size)
Kleenex (Travel size)
Bar soap
Toothpaste (travel size)
Toothbrush
Deodorant (travel size)
Other needed items include;(New items only, not used)
Hats
Gloves
Socks Blankets
Gallon Zip Lock Bags.
Be the first to comment on "The Jasper Middle School is pitching in to help those in the Mayfield, Kentucky"