Posted By: Logan Troesch December 16, 2021

The Jasper Middle School is pitching in to help those in the Mayfield, Kentucky Disaster relief project

On December 23rd and December 28th a crew from Jasper, including JMS teacher Brent Siebert & Community CHEW, are heading to Mayfield to help with disaster relief.

Students who want to donate are asked to bring in an average type storage tub/container with a lid. And fill it with the following items:

Washcloths/hand towels

Shampoo (travel size)

Kleenex (Travel size)

Bar soap

Toothpaste (travel size)

Toothbrush

Deodorant (travel size)

Other needed items include;(New items only, not used)

Hats

Gloves

Socks Blankets

Gallon Zip Lock Bags.

