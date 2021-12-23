The Next Act announces slate of events at the historic Astra Theatre for the first half of 2022.

The Next Act is excited to announce the schedule of events for the first half of the 2022 season at the historic Astra Theatre. There will be classic movies, hilarious comedians, and rockin’ live music all taking over the theater as live entertainment is back on the JIm & Pat Thyen Performance Stage.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will kick off the 2022 season when it is screened on Friday, January 21. The 20th-anniversary of this franchise deserves nothing less than to be celebrated with the original movie being played in a historic theatre.

The return of the comedic genius Costaki Economopoulos will take place on Friday, February 25. The shared love between this comedian and the historic theatre made a return inevitable.

Local band Star69 will kick off the music performances with a live act on Saturday, March 12. This Evansville-based band covers all the best from the ’90s.

Then bust out your bowling shoes as The Big Lebowski takes to the screen for a showing on Saturday, April 9. Make plans for a night out with The Dude!

Laughs will surely fill the theater once again when the clever songwriter and quick-witted comedian Pat Godwin comes to town on Saturday, May 7.

On Saturday, June 18, American rock & roll artist Will Hoge will take to the stage and rock the theatre with a live performance that we all deserve after nearly 2 years of shuttered live events.

Finally, the 5th Annual Rock Lotto will take over the Astra Theatre on Saturday, July 23. Ticket and time information can be found by visiting the Next Act’s website at www.astratheater.com.+++