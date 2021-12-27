The Ohio River Pier Project In Tell City Receives a $1.6 Million Grant

The Ohio River Pier Project in Tell City is receiving 1-point-six million dollars to help address supply chain challenges at ports in the nation. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of more than $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 states and one territory through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The projects that were awarded grants include coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports like the one in Tell City on the Ohio River.

The Tell City Ohio River Pier Project will fund construction of a 40-foot diameter pier for a crane that will be used for direct barge-to-truck unloading of cargo. The pier design will allow the crane to operate regardless of water levels. The project complements other capital development projects at the port, including a road project that will provide trucks carrying cargo from the port direct access to a nearby state highway to help speed up the movement of goods through the supply chain.

According to the U.S. Transportation Department, the program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure the nation’s freight transportation needs are met. It provides planning and capital financing and project management assistance to improve ports’ capacity and efficiency.

The monies are the first round of expanded port infrastructure grants funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $450 million annually in funding for the Port Infrastructure Development Program for fiscal years 2022 through 2026, or a total of $2.25 billion.