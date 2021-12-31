The WBDC Top 10 Year-End Countdown premieres on New Year’s Eve! Find out what listeners chose as their favorite country song of 2021 this Friday, December 31, when WBDC radio personalities Beezer and Amanda host the show beginning at 6:00 pm Eastern. An encore presentation airs at 11:00 pm. You’ll get an inside look as today’s stars share the stories behind some of the year’s biggest hits. Listen on-air at WBDC 100.9 FM or online at wbdc.us/listen.

