Thirty Members of a Multi-State DrugTrafficking Ring Arrested

Thirty Members of a Multi-State Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Trafficking Ring Arrested.

A federal grand jury in Evansville returned indictments charging 30 men and women with several federal crimes, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm, and robbery.

According to court documents, Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis, was the leader of a drug trafficking organization based out of Indianapolis that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine around central and southern Indiana. Green supplied codefendant Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis, and others, with methamphetamine. Smith, in turn, coordinated with codefendants Nicholas Cabrera, 35, of Mulberry, Florida, and Joshua Wilson, 30, of Evansville – both of whom were federal prisoners at the time – to orchestrate the delivery and distribution of methamphetamine to Indianapolis through a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization.

After the methamphetamine was delivered to Indianapolis, Smith and Hannah Kissel, 38, of Indianapolis, distributed the methamphetamine to other individuals, mainly in the Evansville area, who then sold the methamphetamine at various locations within the Southern District of Indiana and the Western District of Kentucky.

The indictments allege that multiple members of this drug trafficking ring were already-convicted felons who illegally possessed and used firearms and ammunition. As an example, Smith, as charged in the indictment, directed codefendant Dominique Baquet, 28, of Indianapolis, to rob another codefendant at gunpoint for drug proceeds.

During the course of this investigation, investigators seized over 46 pounds of methamphetamine, over 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms, over $300,000 in U.S. currency, six vehicles, and a pill press.

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl are a source of some of the violence and social devastation that are plaguing our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Federal law enforcement, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, is committed to eliminating the organizations that are supplying these illegal drugs and holding those individuals accountable.”

“This drug trafficking organization is charged with making a living peddling poison, including potentially deadly fentanyl, into our communities,” said Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of DEA Indianapolis District Office. “They were responsible for distributing multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in various cities throughout Indiana and western Kentucky, including Indianapolis, Evansville, Princeton, and Owensboro. This case reflects our commitment to improving public safety for the fine citizens of Indiana and Kentucky.”

The following individuals have been charged and arrested:

Defendant

Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of a firearm

Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; robbery; felon in possession of a firearm

Hannah Kissel, 38, of Indianapolis Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl

Joshua Wilson, 29, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Nicholas Cabrera, 34, of Mulberry, Florida Conspiracy to distribute meth

Jordan Wilson, 38, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; felon in possession of a firearm

Timothy Rice, 32, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Achilles Johnson, 37, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Deonte Howard, 33, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Julie Hunt, 34, of Petersburg Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl

Torrance Mimms, 31, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Keisha Jewell, 34, of Princeton Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl

Davion Hays, 35, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Jason Mitchell, 40, of Henderson, Kentucky Conspiracy to distribute meth

Denny Taylor, 46, of Princeton Conspiracy to distribute meth

Aaron Hardiman, 39, of Princeton Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

Roman Wills, 40, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Michael Sanders, 40, of Owensboro, Kentucky Conspiracy to distribute meth

Gregory Snyder, 59, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Joshua Gahagan, 38, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Gregory Markey, 32, of Indianapolis Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

L.C. Moore II, 28, of Indianapolis Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

Dominique Baquet, 28, of Indianapolis Robbery

Antonio DeJarnett, 33, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Ryan Pinkston, 39, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of ammunition

Robert Embry, 43, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Becky Edwards, 36, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Edward Meredith, 56, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

Tabitha Seabeck, 28, of Mt. Vernon Conspiracy to distribute meth

Zachary Addison, 39, of Evansville Conspiracy to distribute meth

The defendants face the following possible penalties:

If convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine or conspiring to distribute fentanyl:

10 years to life in prison; Up to $10,000,000 fine; At least 5 years’ supervised release.

If convicted of robbery:

Maximum 20 years in prison; Up to $250,000 fine; Not more than 3 years’ supervised release.



If convicted of illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition: Maximum 10 years in prison; Up to $250,000 fine; At least 3 years’ supervised release.



A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; the Princeton Indiana Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s and Prosecutor’s Offices, the Evansville Police Department, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney, the Gibson County Prosecuting Attorney, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Posey County Drug Task Force, the Henderson Kentucky Police Department, the Owensboro Kentucky Police Department, and the Indiana State Police provided invaluable assistance.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Wheatley is prosecuting this case.