Three New Probationary Troopers Assigned to Jasper District
On December 2, 2021, twenty-nine probationary troopers graduated from the 81st Indiana State Police Academy. Today, three of those troopers reported for duty at the ISP-Jasper District.
Probationary troopers now begin their next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy. Upon completing field training, the troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol. These troopers have already completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement-related training.
The three new troopers assigned to the Jasper Post are Troopers Andrew Recker, Mackenzi Alexander, and Chase Snider.
Trooper Recker is a 2015 graduate of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana. After high school, he attended Knox College where he graduated with a degree in Environmental Science. Trooper Recker currently resides in Dubois County, Indiana.
Trooper Alexander is a 2018 graduate of Edgewood High School in Ellettsville, Indiana. After high school, she attended Ivy-tech Bloomington majoring in Criminal justice with a minor in Emergency Medical Science. Trooper Alexander currently resides in Lawrence County, Indiana.
Trooper Snider is a 2014 graduate of Springs Valley High School in French Lick, Indiana. After high school, he served in the United States Army from 2016-2019. Trooper Snider currently resides in Dubois County, Indiana.
Individuals seeking information on a career as an Indiana State Trooper should go to the website located at www.indianatrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process, as well as career information about the Indiana State Police Department.
