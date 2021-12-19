Two Jasper Residents arrested on drug charges

Two Jasper residents were arrested on drug charges.

Saturday Morning, Jasper Police Officers were notified of a runaway juvenile possibly being around the residence of 3828 North Portersville Road, Lot 91.

While officers were on the scene they were able to locate the runaway juvenile, but they also were able to smell the odor of marijuana at the residence.

Once Officers were able to obtain a search warrant, they searched the residence and were able to find Marijuana, paraphernalia, and evidence of drug distribution.

Both of the residents, 21-Year-Old Veronica Lemond, and 61-Year-Old, Thomas Rauscher, admitted to possession of the marijuana.

They were both arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Lemond is facing charges of Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Rauscher is facing charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.