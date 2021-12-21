Walter J. Wagner, 84, of Santa Claus, passed away on Monday, December 20th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Walter was born to Paul and Emma (Mehling) Wagner on February 14, 1937 in Fulda. Walter was a member of St. Boniface Parish in Fulda. He is survived by a brother, Ervin H. Wagner of Ferdinand and his caregiver, Sandra Collignon of Santa Claus.

Walter was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph and Raymond Wagner and a sister, Ardella Kerstiens. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23rd at 12:00 PM CT in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be made at www.becherfuneralhome.com