Zachary S. Eckert, age 30, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at home

Zach was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 9, 1991, to Steven and Diane (Michel) Eckert.

He was a 2010 graduate of Jasper High School. He then attended Indiana University and in December of 2020 received his Juris Doctor degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. He currently worked for the Foundation for Excellence in Education (ExcelinED). Prior to working for the foundation, he served as a policy analyst for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus focusing on education policy, worked as Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee, and for the Chairman of the Senate School Funding Subcommittee.

Zach was on the Board of Directors for the Yeti Orphanage.

Zach enjoyed hunting, golf, spending time outdoors, grilling and spending time with his friends, traveling, and was an avid sports fan, especially of I.U. basketball.

Surviving are his mother, Diane (Brian) Jones, Velpen, IN, his father, Steve (Tiffany) Eckert, Jasper, IN, one brother, Ethan Eckert, step sister, Dallas Jones, step brother, Mitchell Jones, his maternal grandmother, Doris Michel, Huntingburg, IN, his paternal grandparents, Ed and Nancy Eckert, Jasper, IN, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandfather, Ralph Michel and one cousin, Emily Michel-Mayle

A Memorial Mass for Zachary S. Eckert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Yeti Orphanage.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.